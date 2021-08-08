Fugitive sought on multiple charges in Christian County, person of interest in double homicide

CHRISITAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a fugitive wanted on multiple charges and for questioning in a double homicide.

Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Gaines is wanted for parole violation, wanton endangerment in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking, and failure to appear. Gaines is also a person of interest and wanted for questioning in a double homicide.

Investigators stress that Gaines is not wanted for the murders, but he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the whereabouts of Gaines, you’re asked to contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 890-1300. You can remain anonymous.