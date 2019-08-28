Fugitive on TBI Most Wanted List captured, one remains at large

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Both charged with first-degree murder, one fugitive on the TBI’s Most Wanted list has been captured, while the other is still on the run.

Both accused of first-degree murder out of Murfreesboro.

Quandre Knowles was captured Wednesday in Shelbyville by law enforcement officers with TBI, the US Marshals Service, Shelbyville Police and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Delarrious Crawford remains at large.

Crawford is a 29-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

The TBI says he is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.