23-year-old fugitive arrested for fatal stabbing

News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested 23-year-old Omar Guillen-Garcia Wednesday for the fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Leonard McKnight Jr. last October.

According to reports, Guillen-Garcia was arrested at a Nolensville Pike market by an officer who stopped there for a routine business check.

Police say, he stabbed McKnight Jr. in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro Pike store.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

