Fuel spill closes ramp to I-24 West from Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A diesel spill has closed an on-ramp to Interstate 24 in South Nashville Friday morning.

The spill was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the ramp to the westbound lanes at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit near the Davidson-Rutherford county line.

(Photo: WKRN)

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department and Tennessee Department of Transportation responded to the scene to clean up the spill, which is estimated to be around 700 feet long.

The diesel is not leaking onto the interstate and crews said this is not a HAZMAT situation.

It is not known when the ramp will reopen to traffic.