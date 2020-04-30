Frustration lingers for many seeking TN unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The latest unemployment numbers for Tennessee translate into about a 15-percent jobless rate, but getting unemployment claims processed and paid remains a frustrating issue still for many across the state.

The state labor department which processes claims says hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans are getting unemployment benefits, but tens of thousands are not.

“I applied for unemployment benefits the first week I was off and have not received any benefits,” said Frances Finney who lives in Estill Springs, Tennessee.

She was laid off from her job March 24th at an auto parts supplier in nearby Winchester.

When I went on line at the jobs for Tennessee website and tried to put in my direct deposit information, it would not allow me to use my online banking account,” she told WKRN-TV news.

Frances says she “gets it” that 437-thousand Tennesseans suddenly jobless over a six week period can overwhelm an unemployment system.

“I waited and I was patient just like many of us were because y’all were not prepared for this anymore than we were, but six weeks is a little long to wait,” she added.

While she awaits word about benefits for unemployment, Frances says there could be good news about her employment.

The auto-parts supplier she works for could be ramping up production in mid-May.

It would coincide with word of production at Smyrna, Tennessee’s giant Nissan auto plant.

Frances adds that would be doubly welcome because she has not received a stimulus check to go along with her unemployment benefits.

The state labor department says it had processed 250,000 claims at the end of last week.

