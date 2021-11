A Dense Fog Advisory is in place south of I-40 through 9am. Areas of dense fog will be present, so drive carefully!

Otherwise, a lovely weekend is in the forecast. This afternoon we warm into the low 60s and by tomorrow we are in the mid-60s under sunny skies.

The 70s return for Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Veterans Day could feature a few showers in the afternoon and evening and they will continue into Friday. Cooler temperatures are anticipated next weekend.