Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches in effect for most of our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for a cold night as most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are now under Frost Advisories starting at midnight through 9am Wednesday.

Protect the plants now because frost can damage them. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Unfortunately, the cold temps are here to stay. Thursday and Friday mornings could be even colder with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

There is a Freeze Watch in effect from 1am through 9am Thursday for most of our area. This could be extended for Friday morning too.

We do start to gradually warm up over the weekend, but this week we need to prepare for some cold mornings.

At least, we are right on schedule as our average first freeze is November 1st for Nashville.