From being shot at to having their car stolen, a West Nashville family has been plagued by crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From being shot at to having their car stolen, a West Nashville family is fed up with crime in their neighborhood.



The latest, their car was broken into over the weekend for the 4th time in just the past few months.

The family has lived in the Charlotte Park area for decades, but they’ve been hit with crime at least 6 times in the past 8 months.

In one of those incidents, the homeowner was shot at and it was all caught on camera. She says more than a half dozen shots were fired when she interrupted thieves in progress.

“I just wanted to protect my stuff so I ran out there and opened the front door and that’s when he shot into the door and at me,” the victim, who doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, told News 2.

She was grazed by one of the bullets.

“It grazed my right side and it went out that window, there is the bullet hole,” she pointed.

There is also evidence of a number of other bullet holes that still remain at her home.

“We have a bullet hole that’s right beside the ring on the outside and then they shot on the side of the house. They also shot when they were running, ’cause they were running back that way, they shot and one of the bullets hit the porch and bounced off and hit his car, there’s also a bullet hole across the street at my neighbor’s house,” she explained.

Much like the bullet holes, the mother’s emotional wounds still remain and are becoming scars.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy and it took me a month to be able to leave the house because I was just terrified,” she said.

They are not alone in the West Nashville neighborhood, she says as a number of neighbors are now victims of crime.

“I’m just tired of it. It’s constantly something, it’s constantly something.”

She is now afraid that if something isn’t done someone is going to get seriously hurt or she will have to leave the neighborhood she grew up in.

“It’s just sad, it’s sad that it’s come to this. I don’t want to move. I’m from this area, I grew up in this area and it’s just why should I let them win and I don’t want to let them win.”

However, as the crime continues right outside her door, it’s hard not to consider finding a new neighborhood to call home.

The family has added more security to their home, but they would like to see more police patrols in her neighborhood.

The victim also says there needs to be more serious consequences for young criminals.