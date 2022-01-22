Starting out the weekend with frigid temperatures in the teens, but a warm-up is on the way as soon as the sun rises.

This afternoon temperatures will reach the upper-30s for highs with mid-30s north and east and winds dying down to 5 mph out of the west.

The Titans playoff game will start off at about 39 for the 3:30 pm kickoff, and drop to near freezing during the 4th quarter, so bundle up and TITAN UP!

Sunday we are back in the upper 40s and Monday we warm into the low 50s.

We are watching our next chance for showers on Tuesday which could end as some snow flurries and snow showers during the afternoon and early evening hours, particularly from I-65 eastward.