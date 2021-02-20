Frigid Saturday morning followed by a sunny and warmer afternoon

It’s a cold start this morning with temperatures in the low and mid-teens! A few areas will fall into the single digits. Due to these cold temperatures, freezing fog is possible in many areas. There are also plenty of spots with ice and snow, especially on secondary roads. Watch for slick spots and slow it down!

Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast this afternoon, something which will help some of the snow and ice melt. This afternoon’s highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40, followed by upper 40s to near 50 on tomorrow.

We’ll stay dry until late tomorrow night when showers push in. The rain continues through Monday morning with temperatures above freezing.

Next week will start with 40s for highs, but rise to 50s to near 60 Tuesday and 60s Wednesday.

