A frigidly cold morning with negative wind chills on the Plateau. We’ll see slick spots in areas that had snow through 9-10 am.

Despite plenty of sunshine this afternoon, highs will only make it to the upper 20s on the Plateau and low and mid-30s for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Warmer temperatures near 50 expected by tomorrow afternoon and next week we could be near 60 by midweek as rain returns. Colder is expected to move in behind our next weather maker and some of that rain may switch over to snow showers. However, it’s still days away and the forecast will change.