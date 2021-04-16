Friends say Memphis rapper among two killed outside gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN/WREG) — Friends say a Memphis rapper was one of two people killed in a shooting outside the Valero gas station at Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall Wednesday night.

“His name Mendenhall, Mendenhall 2x. May he rest in peace,” said local artist AC Blue.

Thursday, Blue was standing outside a music studio two doors away from the Valero. He watched as a group gathered in a shopping center lot across the street to play the rapper’s music and celebrate his life.

Blue said Mendenhall 2x, whose real name is Donterrius Johnson, was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Killed, he said, just as his career was about to take off.

“That’s why all these people came out last night. About 300-400 out here total,” said Blue.

Memphis Police were called to the Valero just after 8 p.m. Wednesday after two people were gunned down near the gas station.

They said Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene, and a juvenile was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have since charged Noah Jones, 20, with two counts of first-degree murder and said the shooting was over a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said earlier in the evening, Jones reported his car stolen at gunpoint in front of his home.

Police said video from the Valero showed the juvenile arrive at the convenience store in the stolen black Chevy Camero. Investigators said the video also showed four suspects open fire on the juvenile and Johnson.

Johnson’s friends said he had nothing to do with the stolen car and was walking out of the Valero when he was shot.

“He was a great guy, a great guy to work with. I did record with him a few times. He was very energetic and professional,” said producer Buck Nasty.

Wednesday night, we watched police place several evidence markers near a black car in front of the store.

Police said surveillance video from the gas station also showed one of the suspects was shot in the leg. They said Jones was taken into custody after he showed up at Baptist East with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Detectives said Jones admitted to being on the scene and firing shots toward the gas station.