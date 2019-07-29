‘Friends’ pop-up shop to open in NYC for 25th Anniversary

by: CNN Newsource

If you’re a “Friends” fan, you’re probably going to be excited?

A pop-up experience themed around the beloved NBC sitcom will open in New York City in conjunction with the 25th Anniversary of it’s 1994 premiere.

Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.

The space will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series.

It’ll run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 6 in New York City.

The cover charge will be $29.50.

