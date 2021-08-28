Friends launch ‘Waverly Helping Waverly’ campaign after devastating floods in Tennessee

LANSING, MI (WKRN) – News 2 is continuing to follow the recovery efforts after the deadly flooding that took place one week ago in Middle Tennessee.

Now, Waverly is helping Waverly. Jim Hicks and Mark Bortz are alumni of Waverly High School outside Lansing, Michigan. They saw the devastation in Waverly, Tennessee and decided to take action.

They knew they could use the name of their high school in Michigan to do good for the community that needs so much help in Tennessee. Hicks lives in Massachusetts and Bortz now lives here in Williamson County.

The two organized the ‘Waverly helping Waverly’ GoFundMe page and people have responded.

They’ve nearly reached their $5,000 goal and say they may keep this going. Mark will be going to Waverly on Monday to speak with community leaders and find out where the money will help most.

Hicks says his father’s family went to Michigan after a record-breaking flood of the Mississippi in 1927. Hicks’ grandfather lost their family farm in Obion County, Tennessee. Hicks says this seemed like a case of “what goes around, comes around.”

If you’d like to contribute, click here.