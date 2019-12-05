Friends grieve loss of Madison counselor

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday evening, loved ones continue to wait for answers about a counselor’s brutal murder.

Metro police have said the body of 50-year-old Missy Hamilton was found with obvious signs of trauma at Crossroads Counseling in Madison on Wednesday morning.

Officers said Hamilton worked at the counseling center.

According to investigators, Hamilton’s husband woke up Wednesday morning and realized she had not returned home, so he called police.

Officers went to Crossroads Counseling and found Hamilton deceased inside. Her vehicle, a Ford Focus, was parked by the front door of the business.

Police said there was a group session at the counseling center that ended at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It was not uncommon for Hamilton to do individual counseling following a group session, officers explained.

“She was all about loving other people and meeting them where they were, and just did not have a judgmental spirit,” said Kelly Knowles, a friend of Hamilton’s

Knowles said she and Hamilton met at church.

A Facebook page that says it belongs to Hamilton, shows one of her last few posts with a quote saying,

“All things break. All things can be mended.”

Knowles said, “I think she truly believed in the power of redemption.”

Knowles added that Hamilton’s love of God motivated her friend’s work as a counselor.

“She knew that God could change you, that your faith will change you. Incredibly humble, but always willing to lift other people up….always giving to others.”