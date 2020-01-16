‘Friends’ cast reunion special remains a ‘maybe’ for HBO Max

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If you’re a “Friends” superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019. Warner Bros. has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The “Friends” reunion will be there for you. Maybe.

“There’s interest all the way around” in bringing the stars of the hit sitcom together again, said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. “And yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest sort of all aligned” and push the button on it.

“So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe,” Reilly told a TV critics meeting Wednesday.

Last fall, Jennifer Aniston said there were efforts to make something happen — but definitely not a ”Friends” reboot. That was followed by reports that the cast and producers were in talks for an HBO Max special.

The show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, was a popular rerun staple on Netflix until HBO Max outbid it to become the new “Friends” streaming home beginning this year. HBO Max launches in May.