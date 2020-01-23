Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 10 p.m.
1  of  3
Closings
Clay County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Todd County Schools

Friends and family of Shelbyville pastor stranded in India ask for letters to President Trump

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends of a pastor stranded in India are making a plea to President Trump.

On October 5, Shelbyville pastor, Bryan Nerren was stopped by customs officials in Delhi, India.

Nerren’s attorney told News 2 back in October that Nerren was arrested for failing to declare money for a religious conference, and his passport was taken.

Nerren has had at least seven court hearings since then in hopes of getting his passport returned. None of the efforts have been successful.

Now, Nerren’s family is asking for community members to send letters to President Trump, no later than Thursday.

Drew Hayes, a friend of Nerren’s and fellow pastor said,

“We would encourage people who don’t even know Pastor Bryan to write a brief letter, asking the President to consider his case and give attention to it and explore the possibility of pushing for his relief while he’s in India.”

Letters can be sent to the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC 20500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar