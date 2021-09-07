Friend of Columbia murder victim says he relapsed, disappeared for three days

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just before his death early Saturday morning, Michael Boyd had been living with his friend, Ginger Wells, trying to get clean from a cocaine addiction.

Wells said Boyd was her aunt’s longtime boyfriend. And when she died in February she vowed to get Boyd into rehab.

“We got him into treatment and Michael was doing well. He was doing real well. And unfortunately, something happened, I don’t know if something clicked mentally. But he found himself back in drugs,” Wells said.

Wells is heartbroken that Boyd’s life was ended in an alleged drug deal that turned violent. She said he had been working hard to maintain his sobriety.

“Unfortunately that slip up, I mean it just takes one slip up,” Wells said.

Columbia Police said at midnight on Saturday Boyd was found by officers with a gunshot wound. The 53-year-old later died at the hospital.

Police are still searching for Boyd’s alleged killer, Benjamin Sowell, who is wanted for first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and firearm charges.

“Whenever he’s ever caught, he’s going to have to spend his life in prison. His family is going to be suffering just like Michael’s family is suffering,” Wells said.

If you have any information on Sowell’s whereabouts you’re being asked to call Columbia Police or Maury County Crime Stoppers at (615)-794-4000.