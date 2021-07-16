Friday marks final day of COVID-19 testing at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 assessment center at Nissan Stadium will permanently close Friday after 16 months of operation.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force posted a photo of the site to his Twitter page, taken when it opened on March 30, 2020.

Jahangir said he “would never have imagined” on opening day that it would operate for so long and that more than 153,000 coronavirus tests would be performed at the home of the Titans.

“I am grateful to all of our partners and our entire community,” Dr. Jahangir wrote.

The Nissan Stadium testing site closes ahead of the Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium, scheduled for the night of July 31.

The assessment site at the Old Kmart on Murfreesboro Road in Antioch will remain open for drive-through testing and vaccinations. The site operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.