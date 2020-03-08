Fresno 6-year-old raises money for Tennessee tornado victims

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A Cookeville police officer and his family were on the receiving end of heartwarming generosity after they were impacted by last week's tornadoes.

The Cookeville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that Andy Sallee of Franklin, TN donated a 2014 Nissan Armada to Officer Craig Ragsdale and his family. The post said the family lost all their possessions.

"This is only one of the many examples showing the love and support of our community to everyone who has suffered a loss in the storm," the post stated.