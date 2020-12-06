Freezing Fog Advisory through 9am, cold Monday on the way

Waking up to dense fog and freezing temperatures once again meaning freezing fog is a threat. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory in place for most of Middle Tennessee through 9am. Use caution, especially when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Once the fog is gone, we’ll see a little sunshine late this morning, but clouds will be increasing from lunchtime onward. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s mid-afternoon, but begin to fall the later part of the day. Showers will be possible late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

As temps fall into the upper 20s to near 30 on tomorrow morning, we could see a few flurries on The Plateau. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs only in the mid 40s. A cold morning expected Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the 20s and highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will moderate by midweek back to the mid-50s to 60s the later part of the week. Our next chance of rain will move in next weekend.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast