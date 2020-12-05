Freezing Fog Advisory through 8am, sunny & cool afternoon

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8am this morning. With dense fog in place and temperatures below freezing, slick spots will be possible on roads. Use caution when driving, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A quiet and cool Saturday afternoon in play with temperatures in the low 50s and plenty of sunshine. We may see fog again develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s and there may be a few showers late as our next system approaches.

Monday morning we could see a few flurries on The Plateau and showers in the mix. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs only in the mid 40s. A cold morning expected Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the 20s and highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will moderate by midweek back to the mid-50s to around 60.

