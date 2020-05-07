Freeze Watch east Friday night-Saturday morning, AND frost likely elsewhere

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a wet Friday, much colder air will spill in behind a cold front Friday night. And as winds slack off during the early morning hours of Saturday, frost will be likely, and even a freeze in eastern Middle Tennessee where a Freeze Watch is in effect.

The Freeze Watch includes many orchards and nurseries in McMinnville and the surrounding areas.

But frost will likely form outside of the Freeze Watch, as frost can form when temperatures are in the mid 30s.

The reason?

The ground is a solid object which radiates its heat out, and can actually get colder than the air above it. Sort of like when you feel the top of a car and it is colder than the air.

As we head into Mother’s Day Weekend, it’s the peak of strawberry picking season, and many berry farmers are scrambling to cover their crops.

Workers covering strawberries at Batey Farms in Murfreesboro

Temperatures in our eastern counties will likely run between 30°-32°, with 28°-29° on the Cumberland Plateau.

To the west, including Nashville, lows will likely range from around 34°-36°.

Saturday night into Sunday morning there could also be some scattered frost east of I-65 with lows in the mid 30s, but rising towards daybreak Sunday morning.