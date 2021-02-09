Free rides for those 70+ wanting COVID-19 vaccine in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are free rides being offered to anyone in Lawrence County age 70 or older who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Lawrence County, Tennessee Government’s Facebook page.

“Any Lawrence Countian age 70+ qualifies for free transportation to get their COVID vaccine.”

If you are interested in arranging transportation, call South Central Area Transportation Service in Lawrenceburg at 766-7867.

