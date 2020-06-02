Free Fishing Day to be held across Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) — Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day is coming up on Saturday.

Anyone can fish without a license in Tennessee public waters on Saturday. Kids aged 15 and younger can keep fishing without a license for a full week through June 12.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing.

Public parks and lakes across the state will be hosting fishing events. Free Fishing Day applies to all of Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities.

For more information and more locations, visit the TWRA’s website.