Fraternal Order of Police responds to Nashville mayor’s policy review changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police is responding to Mayor John Cooper’s announcement Friday about the creation of Metro Nashville’s Policing Policy Commission.

The FOP said they welcome any fair and impartial review of MNPD’s already robust policies and procedures. They also pointed out the department’s multiple Gold Standard CALEA accreditations, and its multiple TLEA accreditations.

“We encourage Mayor Cooper, his staff and all those appointed to this review panel, to familiarize themselves with this department, by visiting roll call briefings, holding discussions with the dedicated men and women of this department, attending the upcoming civilian police academy and participating in multiple ride-alongs so that they can view, first-hand, the professionalism of this department in spite of the staffing and equipment deficiencies we are currently facing; something we hope this panel will help improve,” the FOP said in a statement.

The statement also said cited recent polling from Vanderbilt University, Quinnipiac, and Pew research that found 86% of Nashvillians have a favorable opinion of MNPD.

