Franklin’s Red Pony Restaurant reopens in temporary space after devastating fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Red Pony Restaurant in Franklin has opened in a temporary space after a fire damaged the popular eatery back in January.

The restaurant has been away from its spot on Main Street since Jan. 23 when the fire broke out, causing an estimated $300,000 in damages.

The building sustained significant damage after a small explosion on the backside of the building and the restaurant’s storage area, patio, walk-in coolers and private rooms were all destroyed in the fire.

Red Pony Restaurant Courtesy Franklin Fire Department

Renovations are still underway but in the meantime, the restaurant has “popped-up” at McConnell House, located at 108 Bridge Street.

The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday, but open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more.

There is no set timeline for when the restaurant will reopen in its downtown Franklin home.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the fire was ruled accidental.