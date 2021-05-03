Franklin’s Hunter Metts dazzles on Disney night, advances to top seven on American Idol

continues the search to find its next star in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, on an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, FEB. 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HUNTER METTS

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been quite the journey on American Idol for Franklin’s own Hunter Metts.

Sunday night, the former software engineer advanced to the top seven on American Idol. Metts is a Centennial High School graduate who told News 2 that music is a family tradition. Both of his parents originally moved to Nashville to pursue music careers.

He said that turned out to be financially difficult for his parents and he was hesitant to follow his musical dreams as well.

“I saw the way it panned out for them, and it didn’t pan out very well. It’s been a big financial struggle. I decided I don’t want to chase that dream, it’s not worth it. I ended up going to Nashville Software School,” said Metts.

After two years in that career, Metts told News 2 it finally felt like the right moment to pursue American Idol. He said the support from Middle Tennessee has been overwhelming thus far.

“It’s been really cool. It feels like you have an entire city on your team. It’s something that is really special,” said Metts.

Metts described himself as an Indie or grassroots type of artist. He said it can be nerve-wracking to watch the other performers.

“You’re already nervous for yourself and then you have these incredible voices, just person after person.. who is genuinely, sincerely amazing. It just gets in your head and really plays those mind games. Those are the two hardest parts, those nerves and seeing everyone else crush it,” explained Metts.

Metts performed “You’ll be in My Heart” by Phil Collins for American Idol’s Disney Night.

Metts is joined in the top seven by Caleb Kennedy, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Arthur Gunn.

Columbia’s Cassandra Coleman was eliminated after live voting alongside Deshawn Goncalves and Alyssa Wray.

You can watch Metts perform next on May 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. on News 2.