Franklin thief spends thousands using stolen bank card, police search for suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a purse snatcher in Franklin.

According to a release from Franklin police, the incident happened on July 23 when the male suspect burglarized a vehicle in the 1300 block of Eastern Flank Circle.

Police say he stole a purse and then used a bank card to make six charges at the Kroger in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Road. He spent $2,542.

If you know who the suspect is or have any other information, call Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.

No other information was immediately released.