Franklin Special School District passes temporary mask mandate

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Masks are now required in all Franklin Special School District buildings. The board voted unanimously on the decision Friday night.

Earlier this month the FSSD board said there would not be a mask mandate this year, but reversed course after just two weeks of classes.

During Friday’s special called meeting board members noted that there weren’t many COVID cases after the first week of school, but the numbers multiplied after week two.

Leaders also noted that students 12 and under aren’t eligible yet for vaccines, which is another reason they say a temporary mask mandate is the right decision.

Some parents were pleased with the board’s decision to temporarily mandate masks, while others said it doesn’t really matter. On Monday Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84, which states that Tennessee parents have the right to opt their child out of any school mask mandates.

Days after Governor Lee signed that executive order, the United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, wrote a letter to Governor Lee saying that decision puts in-person learning at risk and could force schools to close down again like last year.

The mandate expires on September 21. The board will revisit the issue at their meeting next month.