WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A planned explosion at the quarry in Franklin Wednesday rocked areas far beyond the immediate neighborhood after the blast was much larger than expected.

The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down’s Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King reported the blast was planned, but was much larger than expected.

Vibrations from the blast were widespread and felt throughout downtown Franklin and the Cool Springs area.

At this time, there are no reported injuries. Anyone who needs to report damage is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident.