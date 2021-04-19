Franklin real estate agent indicted on several charges after using forged documents to trick client

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A real estate agent in Franklin was indicted on several charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury.

According to a release from Franklin police, 42-year-old Michael Burchyett, of Franklin, was charged with theft of over $250,000, criminal simulation and money laundering.

The indictments follow an in-depth investigation by Franklin detectives after Burchyett reportedly used forged closing documents to trick a client from China into thinking they had purchased a $495,000 Franklin home.

Police said Burchyett diverted the victim’s money for his own use and then sold the listing to someone else.

Burchyett is free on a $50,000 bond and is due in criminal court on April 28.