Franklin real estate agent indicted on several charges after using forged documents to trick client

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Franklin police, 42-year-old Michael Burchyett

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A real estate agent in Franklin was indicted on several charges by a Williamson County Grand Jury.

According to a release from Franklin police, 42-year-old Michael Burchyett, of Franklin, was charged with theft of over $250,000, criminal simulation and money laundering.

The indictments follow an in-depth investigation by Franklin detectives after Burchyett reportedly used forged closing documents to trick a client from China into thinking they had purchased a $495,000 Franklin home.

Police said Burchyett diverted the victim’s money for his own use and then sold the listing to someone else.

Burchyett is free on a $50,000 bond and is due in criminal court on April 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss