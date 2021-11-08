Franklin police warn about phone scam demanding money to avoid arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are warning about a phone scam residents need to be on the lookout for.

According to police, scammers have been spoofing the agency’s official number to show up as the caller ID. The scammer claims to be an officer with the Franklin Police Department and tells the victim there are warrants for his or her arrest. The scammer proceeds to tell the victim they can avoid arrest by calling an attorney handling the case. When the victim calls the fake attorney they are asked to pay alleged fines to avoid being arrested.

Franklin police say these are false calls and not to give any credit card information to these scammers. The department says police officers will never call and demand money in lieu of arrest. If you receive one of these calls, you’re told to hang up and call the police.

Police urge anyone with aging parents to talk with them about these scams and urge them to never give out banking or personal information over the phone.