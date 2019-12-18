Franklin police still searching for man who shot at estranged wife outside Cool Springs business

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are still searching for 35-year-old Gabriel Jordan after he fired a shot at his estranged wife e outside of a business on Seaboard Lane in Franklin on December 13th.

According to authorities, Jordan fled prior to officers arriving. No one was injured.

Police say, he is believed to be in the Nashville area and may be driving a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander, which is a small SUV.

Jordan, a convicted felon with a violent history, is considered armed and dangerous. There is a cash reward for information on his whereabouts.

If you see him please call 74-crime.