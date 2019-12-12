Franklin Police seeking information in pharmacy burglary case

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) -Franklin Police are searching for information about two suspects wanted for burglarizing a pharmacy.

At 8:19 a.m. Sunday morning, on December 1st, officers were called to a burglar alarm at Pharmacia which is a private supply pharmacy on Seabord Lane.

According to police, authorities on the scene found a door pried open and the suspects fled with thousands in narcotics prior to officers arriving.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in this case.



The investigation is ongoing.

