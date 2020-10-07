Franklin Police seek witnesses in bar fight after receiving conflicting information

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The men captured in photographs investigators were looking to identify in connection with an assault at a Franklin bar Sunday have come forward, according to Franklin Police.

The fight happened in the early morning hours of October 4, inside Tony’s Eat and Drink. Franklin Police said they were unaware anything had even happened until 3:00 a.m. when Vanderbilt contacted the department about one of the victims being treated at the emergency room there.

Police released the following photos in an effort to obtain the public’s help in identifying the men at the scene. They say the pictures were taken during the beating on Sunday morning.

Franklin Police investigating brutal aggravated assault at N. Carothers bar, Courtesy: Franklin Police

Franklin Police investigating brutal aggravated assault at N. Carothers bar, Courtesy: Franklin Police

Franklin Police investigating brutal aggravated assault at N. Carothers bar, Courtesy: Franklin Police

Franklin Police investigating brutal aggravated assault at N. Carothers bar, Courtesy: Franklin Police

Franklin police said both individuals from the photographs above came forward Tuesday night after the photos were released. Police said their interview with a detective provided additional information about the incident.

Detectives said they’re providing all of this information to the District Attorney’s Office, who will then determine any applicable charges.

Franklin Police released the following statement:

Conflicting information about the incident is prompting Franklin Police to urge anyone who was at Tony’s Sunday night and witnessed the fight or events leading up to it to come forward. Franklin Police Department

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.