FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify a man who pointed a black handgun at a driver in an IHOP parking lot earlier this month in Franklin.

The situation occurred on the night of May 11 and reportedly followed a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Road.

The victim and a witness described the car as having an Ohio plate.

(Source: Franklin Police Department)

If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip here.