Franklin police search for suspect who robbed restaurant employee at knifepoint

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are looking for more information about the robbery of a Chili’s employee at knifepoint, according to a release from police.

It happened at the Columbia Avenue Chili’s on November 27. They say a male suspect approached the victim as they were getting in their car after work. The suspect held a knife to the victim’s face while demanding cash. The victim was not hurt, but the suspect did slash one of his tires before leaving the scene on foot.

There is a cash reward for any information. Call Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000 to submit your tip.