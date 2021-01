FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for the man responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from an electronics store.

It happened on January 22, 2021 at Electronics Express in Franklin.

Police said the man stole about $350 in headphones from the store and left in a white Grand Marquis. There is a cash reward being offered for anyone with information who can help identify him.

If you recognize the suspect, call Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.