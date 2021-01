FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police (FPD) and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted for several felony charges, according to a release from FPD.

Police say 28-year-old Trampas Sweeney is wanted for several felony charges involving burglaries and auto-theft cases.

Police say he may be armed. If you see Sweeney, call 911.

No other information was immediately released.