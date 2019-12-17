Franklin police search for home burglary suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN ) — Franklin police are asking the public for help identifying a home burglary suspect.

According to police, the break-in happened on December 14 on Astor Way in Franklin around 6:00 p.m.

The homeowner’s surveillance camera captured the suspect breaking into their home. Police say he got into the house through the back glass door.

Video shows the suspect leaving the home with a white purse that has dark straps.

Detectives are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance systems for any footage that could help them identify the suspect.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information to help solve the case.