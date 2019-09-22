Franklin police responds to Centennial H.S. after reports of juvenile with gun

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)- Franklin Police responded to Centennial High School Saturday night after receiving several reports of a juvenile with a gun.

According to reports, Students were present at the high school last night for a dance.

Responding officers coordinated with Williamson County Deputies, who were providing security at the dance and school administration to determine there was no danger, and that the reports were unfounded.

According to police, concern by students and their parents increased after seeing a large police response to the school.

