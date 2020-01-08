Franklin police recover stolen vehicle, West Virginia suspect in custody

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police arrested a West Virginia woman after she attempted to remove a stolen vehicle’s license plate.

According to reports, Franklin police were called to the Walmart on Mallory Lane after a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot. Officers on the scene worked with store security to review surveillance video and later determined to be 32-year-old Kristen Kelley from West Virginia.

Police say Kelly stole the car after finding a spare key in the unlocked auto. Kelley loaded items she had just shoplifted from Walmart into the car before driving away.

Officers found Kelley attempting to remove the stolen vehicle’s license plate at a nearby Culver’s restaurant.

Kelley is being held on a $110,000 bond and will appear in court Kelley on January 16.