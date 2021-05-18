Franklin Police officers rescue unconscious driver from burning car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police officers were able to rescue a man from a burning car on Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Jordan Road and Westminster Drive. Officers were dispatched to the area for an open-line 911 call from a cell phone.

While officers were on their way, they came across a vehicle that had driven off the road and was on fire. They removed the unconscious driver from his seatbelt and pulled him from the car before it burst into flames.

Police said the driver was believed to be having a medical emergency. He was not injured and is doing fine.

Officers David Edwards and Kyle Brink will both be awarded with commendations related to saving the driver’s life.

No other information was immediately released.