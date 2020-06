FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police said they’ve found and arrested a man who stabbed another man Friday.

Police said 48-year-old Patrick Petway stabbed a man in the chest during an argument on Friday night at a home on Natchez Street. The victim is in stable condition.

Officials said they found Petway and he is currently in police custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.