WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from Macy’s.

According to police, the theft took place just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Three suspects are accused of stealing nearly $1,200 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information on who these suspects might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.