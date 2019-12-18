Franklin Police investigating overnight stabbing

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are investigating an overnight stabbing that took place around 10:30 p.m. at Viera Cool Springs Apartments.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the parking lot by a black male wearing a hoodie. The victim’s injuries were serious,however, he is in stable condition at the hospital.

The motive in the stabbing is unclear.

Franklin Police are asking area residents to check their doorbell cams for anything that might help. If you have any information about this case, call Franklin Police (615) 794-2513.