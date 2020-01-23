Franklin Police investigating man’s disappearance

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police are investigating the disappearance of a man who has been missing since December 2019.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Gerardo Hernandez left his Franklin home on December 15th. His vehicle is accounted for, but Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since. His family grows more concerned with each passing day.

Police say Hernandez does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia, but he may abuse drugs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts contact police at (615)794-2513.