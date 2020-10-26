Franklin police investigating armed robbery at Starbucks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery at a coffee shop.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Starbucks in the 200 block of South Royal Oaks.

Police said a man with a weapon went into the business, showed a pistol in his waistband and demanded money.

Police are looking for the vehicle the robber left the scene in.

It had a temporary tag and damage on the drivers side rear corner panel.

Investigators said they’re working to get additional footage of the suspect and vehicle. Nobody was injured during the robbery. No other information was immediately released.