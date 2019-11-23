Franklin Police investigate after stranger attempts to abduct child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police are investigating an incident after a suspicious man attempted to pick up a 5-year-old child Friday night.

According to authorities, The man repeatedly tried sitting near the child before putting his hands under the child’s arms in an attempt to pick him up.

The man moved away from the child and left after being confronted by the child’s relative.







According to reports, the man in question, wearing the pink hat, was in the company of two others, pictured above.

They left in an older, dark-colored long, boxy vehicle with a loud exhaust.

Police state:

“While there is no way to concretely know the man’s intentions, the Department takes seriously its responsibility to protect children and to inform the public.

If there is any misunderstanding, we hope the man will come forward so we can put the child’s parents and our community at ease about what happened. “



Parents are encouraged to use this incident as an opportunity to talk with their children about stranger danger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.